You Can Stop Hoping That Hannah Brown’s The Next Bachelorette — For Now

Without any spoilers for this for this season of The Bachelor, all bets are off for the future of the franchise, but one thing is certain: Hannah Brown won't return as Bachelorette. Her journey for love crashed and burned last season when winner Jed Wyatt was revealed to have had a secret girlfriend on the show, and many fans have been demanding a second chance for the Alabama pageant queen. However, for the same reason she couldn't join Peter Weber's Bachelor season as a contestant, she also can't return to the mansion for Bachelorette Round 2: Dancing With The Stars!
Hannah and partner Alan Bersten made it all the way to the end of the most recent season of the competition show, taking home the Mirror Ball trophy and now, embarking on a live tour. During the last week of March, she'll be traveling all over California with a pit stop in Arizona to give fans an IRL taste of her skills. However, as Reality Steve pointed out on Twitter, this conflicts with filming for The Bachelorette, making it all but certain she won't be tapped to lead she show for another season.
You can now cross Hannah B. off the list for “Bachelorette.” This would be during filming and clearly she can’t do both. pic.twitter.com/dIDxZzAe8c— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 19, 2020
This isn't too shocking, since we've never had a repeat Bachelorette before, but there's a lot about this season of The Bachelor that's been unconventional, namely the fact that ABC has hinted that the ending of the season hasn't even happened yet, when normally it would already be filmed, locked, and loaded as Peter and his winner hide away from the press during airing.
This doesn't mean she couldn't return as Bachelorette for a later season, but Hannah seems to be happy wearing a different crown.
"“I came on the show after a very crazy heartbreaking, but also empowering time on The Bachelorette because I made my own choices for what I really wanted, but it was just a crazy time. I was really vulnerable, but also closed-off and did not know who I trusted,” she told Variety after her DWTS win. "I feel like I learned that I am so much stronger than I ever thought I was, not just emotionally, but physically. I can handle more than I ever thought I could."
