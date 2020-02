You Can Stop Hoping That Hannah Brown’s The Next Bachelorette — For Now

Without any spoilers for this for this season of The Bachelor , all bets are off for the future of the franchise, but one thing is certain: Hannah Brown won't return as Bachelorette . Her journey for love crashed and burned last season when winner Jed Wyatt was revealed to have had a secret girlfriend on the show, and many fans have been demanding a second chance for the Alabama pageant queen. However, for the same reason she couldn't join Peter Weber's Bachelor season as a contestant, she also can't return to the mansion for Bachelorette Round 2: Dancing With The Stars!