Everything Coming To Netflix March 2020

Oh, March. The month I’m convinced will start showing the first signs of spring but never does. Luckily, Netflix has a whole new crop of movies and TV shows to distract me from my lingering SAD . Specifically, the streaming service is being generous with its rom-coms, bringing feel-good romps like Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Valentine’s Day straight to your screen. And, as always, there’s an overwhelming amount of Netflix original content also arriving, but here are the major ones you need to know: the third season of Elite and On My Block are landing in the middle of the month, and if you liked The Circle , a Brazilian version is coming your way as well.