All The Best Looks From The 2020 BRIT Awards

Also performing tonight are Harry Styles , whose burgundy Gucci suit (paired with an eyelet collar, pearls , and lavender nails) included a touching tribute to his ex-girlfriend, the late Caroline Flack; Rod Stewart, who last performed in '93 when he received the Outstanding Contribution Award, Stormzy , and Billie Eilish , who will perform her new James Bond theme tune " No Time To Die " with Hans Zimmer.