Netflix offered up quite the Valentine’s Day weekend bingeing opportunity. On one hand, there were rom-coms like To All The Boys 2 and Isi & Ossi. On the other, there were the kinds of series you can't look away from, like Narcos and Love Is Blind.
This week, it appears the streaming service is trying to slow things down before another explosive run next week (expect Altered Carbon, I Am Not Okay With This, and Queen Sono). Yet, there are still quite a few under-the-radar treats waiting for you right now. The No. 1 must-see on Friday, February 21, is West Coast comedy Gentefied, executive produced by America Ferrera. Plus, there’s more Love Is Blind to check out this weekend, along with an Anne Hathaway-starring movie, a few buzzy docuseries, and lots of international content.
Why leave the couch when you have dozens of hours of new TV shows and movies at your fingertips?
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.