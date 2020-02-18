Frothy party frocks aside, there's another reason showgoers look forward to Molly Goddard's spot on the London Fashion Week schedule: She's known for hosting the occasional feast (see the banquet from fall '17). And for 'fall 20, she provided the holy trifecta: wine, bread, and lashings of salted butter.
While the much-needed sustenance gave editors and influencers alike some respite from Storm Dennis, the collection itself was as much of a treat. Tulle gowns deserving of their own walk-in wardrobe were of course featured, this season in cheery daffodil yellow and punchy pillar-box red. But it was the playful move into a grungier aesthetic that stood out most.
Kurt Cobain-esque red and black knits were layered over foaming tiered skirts and paired with two-inch high creepers, while models were given greasy bangs that covered one eye to amp up the teen-spirit feel. Lindsey Wixson also starred in the show, wearing a punchy blue froufrou dress over a coral knit (complete with a supersized bow). After announcing her retirement at the age of 23 in 2017, we're more than happy that the American model is walking her way back into our lives.
Goddard also used her fall '20 collection to launch menswear, although it was unisex insofar as we'd wear every single piece. From zingy checked suiting and Peter Pan-collared coats to Fair Isle cardigans over crisp white shirts, whether we steal it from our boyfriends or invest in it ourselves, the pieces felt like a natural extension of the designer's signature aesthetic.
