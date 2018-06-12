From the grungy 'normcore' styles of Balenciaga menswear consultant Martine Rose, who presented her own label collection on a closed street in north London, to the ruffled chiffon men’s looks of South Korean brand Blindness (showing here for the first time); the celebrated work of Fashion East alum Charles Jeffrey, whose brand and Dalston club night LOVERBOY have a neo-punk, gender nonconforming, avant-garde aesthetic; the spiritual sportswear at Cottweiler, future-focused style at A-Cold-Wall*, dainty feathered cardis at Stefan Cooke, and the Americana at Liam Hodges (inspired by the Las Vegas of Donna Tartt’s novel The Goldfinch), there is a plethora of fresh fashions for you, whatever your body type and gender presentation. Click through to see the very best of LFWM Spring Summer '19.