The 15 Best Beauty Products Hitting Sephora This Month

It's hard to get excited about beauty products in the dreary days of mid-February. The rich ruby lipsticks and sparkly holiday palettes have officially been wiped from the clearance bin, and we still have a few weeks before spring pastel eyeliners and neon festival makeup hit shelves.
But look closely among the New At Sephora section, and you'll actually find several hidden gems that just quietly hit the retailer. Among the launches we're eyeing, there's an Instagram-approved cleanser from Summer Fridays, a budget-friendly serum from The Ordinary, and a crystal-infused nail polish duo to maintain clear energy through the decade's first Mercury retrograde. We rounded up the 15 best new Sephora launches, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.