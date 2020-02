Stranger Things Just Released A New Season 4 Teaser & Apparently Hopper Is Alive — & Bald

That Stranger Things season 3 cliffhanger has finally been resolved. The last installment of the Netflix series ended with the supposed death of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) while down in the Hawkins facility with Joyce (Winona Ryder). One moment, they were setting up a date, and the other, Hopper is getting knowingly obliterated alongside the machine that was keeping the Upside Down alive. It was a heroic sacrifice, but a post-credits scene left the actual fate of the character in question. In a new season 4 teaser, however, the (mind-boggling) truth is revealed: Hopper is alive.