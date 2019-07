This Beloved Stranger Things Character May Be Back In Season 4 If These Hints Are True

It’s also worth noting that Harbour is contracted to the show through season 4 , according to TVLine. Harbour’s contract doesn’t require him to be in the fourth season, but instead gives showrunners the option of writing his character into the season. It’s not a clear answer, but it’s not not an answer. Speaking of non-answers, Harbour himself tried everything he could to dodge the answer to this question in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I have no idea! I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though,” he said. “You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded.”