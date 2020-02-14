The Under-$10 Beauty Products Used Backstage At New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is synonymous with lavish parties, must-see street style, A-list celebrity sightings, and runway looks that cost more than our entire wardrobes. The average person simply can't afford a Rodarte gown without taking out a cash advance (as much as we'd like to). But the statement beauty trends fresh off this year's runways, like the rampant punk-rock vibes and red nail polish, can actually be recreated without blowing your budget — and some are even available at your nearest drugstore.
Behind the scenes at some of the biggest shows this season, models were prepped with affordable drugstore picks. From Alice + Olivia to (yes) Rodarte, we've got an inside look at the products used to achieve runway-worthy beauty, whether that's a $9 nail polish or $5 hairspray. Find the chicest, cheapest beauty products used backstage at New York Fashion Week, ahead.
