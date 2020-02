The Under-$10 Beauty Products Used Backstage At New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is synonymous with lavish parties, must-see street style , A-list celebrity sightings, and runway looks that cost more than our entire wardrobes. The average person simply can't afford a Rodarte gown without taking out a cash advance (as much as we'd like to). But the statement beauty trends fresh off this year's runways, like the rampant punk-rock vibes and red nail polish , can actually be recreated without blowing your budget — and some are even available at your nearest drugstore.