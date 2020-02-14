Punk-Rock Beauty Is Back — & All Over New York Fashion Week

Like your high-school spirit week or a '70s costume party, fashion is always more fun with a theme. But since such dress-up opportunities don't come around all that often, it's exciting to see a blast-from-the-past trend that's now often seen as costume-y get some play in the real world — which is exactly what happened at New York Fashion Week this season.
On the heels of last year's Euphoria makeup moment, which showed up on runways in the form of rhinestones and sparkly eyeshadow, this past week saw another beauty theme baked into numerous designer presentations: a hard nod to punk rock, some loosely referencing Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (which, by no coincidence, is currently topping the box-office charts).
From heart-stamped face paint at Christian Siriano to the revival of chipped nail polish at Khaite, scroll through to get inspired by the high-fashion beauty trend that feels as fresh and timely now as it did at CBGB in 1975.
