The Cool-Girl Hair Color Sweeping The Streets Of NYC

New York Fashion Week kicked off this past weekend, and the timing is pretty convenient. From a fashion perspective, flipping through the week's best street-style looks might provide you with seven fresh outfit ideas to make getting dressed in the winter fun again. Or, it might inspire your next hair-color appointment, considering there's one shade trending in the front row: amber brown.
The exact color can be described as a warm-toned brunette, which almost reads as golden when the mid-afternoon sunlight hits. For proof of how the hair color is peaking in NYC, scroll through the street-style gallery, ahead. There you'll find your above-the-neck color report, and the trendiest winter lift to bring to your next salon appointment.