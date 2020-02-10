At only 17-years-old, environmental activist Greta Thunberg has a beyond impressive resume to her name: globally applauded speaker, TIME’s youngest ever Person of the Year, Twitter clapback queen, and now, television star.
BBC Studios’ Science Unit announced on Monday that Thunberg would be getting her own TV show that highlights her journey to bring awareness to the world on climate change’s multiple effects on Earth. The series will follow Thunberg as she travels to around the world, speaking with scientists and climate change experts to discuss the impacts of climate’s global decline and what humans can do to reverse climate change in its current form.
Thunberg will also speak with politicians and business leaders about their present and future roles regarding climate change. The as-of-yet untitled show will follow Thunberg as she navigates the waters of young adulthood, too. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Thunberg’s life as a teenager dealing with living in both a scrutinizing and celebrated spotlight and how she handles it all. While the Nobel Peace Prize nominee hasn’t made her own statement on the show, she did retweet the BBC’s announcement of the series:
BBC Studios’ Science Unit announces series with Greta Thunberg.@bbcstudios’ award winning Science Unit announces a brand new series with Swedish environmental activist @GretaThunberg at Showcase 2020 event.https://t.co/9Xgx3bs8Kw pic.twitter.com/vK9KnQh03Z— BBC Studios Press Office (@BBCStudiosPress) February 10, 2020
“To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet,” BBC Studios executive producer Rob Lidell, who will work as a producer on the show, stated regarding the show.
During Monday’s announcement at the BBC Showcase trade show in Liverpool, the company highlighted Thunberg’s “worldwide renown” over the past several years. Her increasing visibility at global protests and sit-ins, online, and at public events like the United Nations’ climate summit in 2019 has been a driving force behind the show's production. But, Thunberg's activism and passion has been applauded just as often as they’ve been criticized, so the forthcoming series will turn the lens on her and her process.
2020 has been off to a good start for Thunberg with the news of her upcoming series. The activist has just been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, making her a two-time nominee of the honor. If she wins, she would be the 18th woman to ever receive the award in history.
