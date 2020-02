Mars In Capricorn Wants You To Achieve Your Goals

The other planets and the South Node (a mathematical point in the cosmos) will affect this energy, though. “Until February 25, Mars in Capricorn will be aligning with the South Node of Destiny. This will make us all extra lazy and irritable, which is uncharacteristic of Mars in Capricorn," Stardust says. “We will feel unable to move in any direction until February 25, when the aspect perfects . Mars and Pluto connect on March 23, which will bring us all a strong desire to work towards our goals and to assert our dominance over others. March 31 brings the intense Mars and Saturn conjunction that'll make us all extra ambitious — which is a far cry from the nodal alignment in the beginning of Mars’s stint in Capricorn.”