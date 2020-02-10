The Best Celebrity Moments Of The Oscars Went Down On Instagram

There’s no denying that a majority of the Oscars action goes unaired. From behind-the-scenes moments backstage to the stressful hilarity of the red carpet, those watching from home are only getting a sliver of the drama. It takes the work of a real pop culture detective to uncover the the real best moments of the award show — that’s where I come in.
While many off-screen moments can be found on Twitter (like the fact that 10-year-old Julia Butters, who co-starred in Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, is housing a turkey sandwich in her pink bedazzled purse), the other rest live on Instagram. Think about it — if you were going to the Oscars, wouldn’t you be ‘gramming the pre-show hype, commercial break meetups, and boozy after parties? Celebrities, in this case, are just like us.
Here at the most moments from the 92nd Academy Awards that you didn’t see on TV.
