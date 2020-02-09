The Jojo Rabbit Boys Are The Oscars Red Carpet Friendship We Need

The 92nd Academy Awards are underway, and this year's ceremony has most star-studded lineup we've had in a long time: Brad Pitt; Leonardo DiCaprio; Charlize Theron; Scarlett Johansson; Laura Dern. The nominees are A-list with a capital A. But the only people I care about are 13 and "nearly 11" years old.
I'm talking about Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates, the young stars of Taika Waititi's Nazi-era satire Jojo Rabbit, nominated for sex Oscars tonight, including Best Picture. The two took the red carpet by storm, mugging for the camera and making each other laugh.
#JojoRabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates are winning the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/1PKeRrxRqf— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
Kaitlyn Dever had a "panic attack" after seeing the kids from #JojoRabbit: "They are so cute... I want to take them and squeeze them" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/a19VBirzYr— Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020
And that was before they gave a life-changing interview to an incredulous Giuliana Rancic. Asked by the E! host if they were excited to be at the event, Yates responded, “There’s what like, 500 celebrities here!” Translation: Like, duh.
But the real golden moment took place when Griffin Davis, who plays protagonist Jojo Betztler, mentioned that the two get along because they're around the same age. “I’m not your age!" Yates corrected him. "You’re 13!”
(Yates is, by his own count, "nearly 11" years old. Facts are important!)
Still, the Jojo Rabbit boys have some competition for coolest kids on the carpet. Julia Butters, the 10-year-old breakout of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood fulfilling her "lifelong dream" of attending the Oscars, and brought along a turkey sandwich as a snack. (Maybe, if Yates and Griffin Davis are extra nice, she'll share. )
Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020
All this to say, celebrities take note! Hollywood's future is in good hands.
