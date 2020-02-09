Movies You Forgot Scarlett Johansson Was In

In the 92-year-history of the Academy Awards, only 11 performers have been nominated in two different categories in the same year. Scarlett Johansson, in her very first year nominated at the Oscars, is one of them, having scored nods for her supporting role in Jojo Rabbit and leading performance in Marriage Story.
Not unlike her character in Marriage Story, the 35-year-old actress has worked in Hollywood since childhood: Her first film was Rob Reiner’s 1994 comedy-drama North. Over the course of her career, she’s starred in everything from small character-driven dramas to teen comedies to massive Marvel films, earning five Golden Globe nominations and three Screen Actors Guild nods along the way.
Still, Johansson’s Hollywood career is one of contradictions. Widely recognized for her on-screen talent, she’s also faced controversy off-camera. She’s a star with box-office appeal who also does small, quirky dramas; a red carpet staple who brings her all to every single performance.
As Johansson goes into her biggest award show to date, here is a look back at some of the films that made her career what it is today.