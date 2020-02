So, Who Won The New Hampshire Debate? All Eyes Were On Bernie & Pete

One of two self-declared winners of the Iowa caucuses Pete Buttigieg came to head with the question of his experience — yet again. “If you are looking for the person with the most years of Washington experience under your belt, you’ve got your candidate, and of course, it’s not me!” Buttigieg said, as the split-screen showed a grinning Biden. One of the conflicts on stage — and in this race — seems to be between those with decades of political experience (Biden, who knows world leaders by name) and those with virtually none (Yang, Steyer). The former mayor was again asked about his record on criminal justice in South Bend, Indiana, for instance the huge racial disparity in marijuana arrests, to which he answered that drug arrests were lower than average in the rest of the country.