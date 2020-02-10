The Oscars Beauty Looks We’ll Never Forget

By the time the Academy Awards roll around, the anticipation has already built for the extravagant gowns, the unexpected (and expected) sweeps, and even the occasional slip-up scandal. But unlike the jaw-dropping dresses and the emotional speeches, the beauty details don't always get the most recognition. From bold hair changes to makeup trends, beauty is one aspect that shouldn't go unnoticed — and there have been so many iconic looks over the years to prove that Oscars beauty should not be overlooked.
As we sit down to watch the 92nd annual presentation tonight, we're looking back at the most unforgettable looks in Oscars history. From Madonna's old-Hollywood glam to Lupita Nyong'o's most regal moment, check it all out ahead.