Everyone Who’s Performing At The 2020 Oscars

Remember how much you liked it when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed at the Oscars last year ? It was great, you maybe cried, and then “Shallow” went on to take home the Academy Award for Best Song. While this year’s telecast won’t feature another duet quite like that one, at the 92nd Academy Award ceremony we’re going to see performances from all the nominated songs — and then some. And some of the performers behind them might be some surprising names.