No offense to whoever wins Best Picture , but the most anticipated moment of the 2019 Oscars has finally happened. After A Star Is Born won (and broke) the hearts of audiences all over, it was basically one big countdown until Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed the movie's signature song, "Shallow," at the Academy Awards. The two played Ally (Gaga) and Jackson (Cooper) in the film, and brought the magic of the fictional couple to life so well on Sunday night that fans would not have been surprised if they had an IRL Ally-Jackson moment on stage.