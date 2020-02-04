Camila Cabello's long, beachy curls and piece-y curtain bangs have become her signature look since perming her naturally-straight hair. But for 2020, the "Havana" singer-songwriter appears to be switching it up with a chic new blunt bob.
Of course, we can't confirm that the new 'do — seen in Cabello's latest IG selfie — is a permanent cut, especially since we know she loves sporting wigs in her music videos. But what we can say is that if it is real, the cheekbone-grazing bob (accented with a pearl barrette) could be her new trademark look.
After a brief hiatus from social media, the Cuban-American musician gave her fans a life update by dropping hints about her upcoming acting role in the 2021 live-action Cinderella remake. "I’m in London right now working on Cinderella, and I’m having the time of my life," Cabello wrote in her caption. "Here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon..."
While it remains to be seen if the chop is the real deal — or just a fun change we'll see in a 2020 music video — here's to hoping modern-day Cinderella has a trendy bob.
