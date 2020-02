29 Fashion-Month-Ready Looks To Try In February

The longest-feeling January in recorded history is finally over, which means the arrival of two things: February, and Fashion Month . For most people, February is just another in a slew of cold winter months, except that it contains fewer days, one of which being Valentine’s Day . But for style lovers, the shortest month of the year is about a whole lot more than Hallmark cards and candy hearts. Instead, February is all about fashion, from runway shows in Paris to enviable street style in London — all of which result in enough outfit inspiration to get us through until the next round of fashion shows commence in September.