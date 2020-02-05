29 Fashion-Month-Ready Looks To Try In February

The longest-feeling January in recorded history is finally over, which means the arrival of two things: February, and Fashion Month. For most people, February is just another in a slew of cold winter months, except that it contains fewer days, one of which being Valentine’s Day. But for style lovers, the shortest month of the year is about a whole lot more than cheesy cards and chocolate hearts. Instead, February is all about fashion, from runway shows in Paris to enviable street style in London — all of which result in enough outfit inspiration to get us through until the next round of fashion shows commence in September.
By this time next week, fashion’s finest will have taken over New York City (and Brooklyn) for NYFW’s FW20 shows and presentations. And if one thing’s for sure, it’s that the street style stars who arrive here will be donning their most outrageous combinations, from neon, fur-collared coats and extra-large clutch purses to fuzzy bucket hats and bold-printed tights. After all, if you can’t experiment with your style during Fashion Month, when can you?
To help you join in on all the action, we rounded up 29 Fashion-Month-ready looks that are sure to inspire.