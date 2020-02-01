Taylor Swift Reveals Her New Job In Miss Americana: Nail Artist

Taylor Swift’s new Netflix documentary Miss Americana has revealed plenty of new details about Swift’s life behind the scenes. We met her inner circle of family and friends. We saw her getting political in the aftermath of the 2016 election and her sexual assault lawsuit. She opened up about her disordered eating, sparking new conversations among fans and celebrities alike. The documentary even features some emotional new music by Swift.
On the other hand, Miss Americana also shows off Swift’s lighter side. Fans saw her live her best life as a happy cat momma, sip on white wine with ice cubes, and discover burritos for the first time. Another detail revealed at the tail end of the film is so relatable — and chic. Ahead of the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards, Swift divulged that she had been doing nail art for about a year.
Her dabbling in nail art began “when I realized that I really like having cute nails, but I really can’t go in public,” Swift told her friend and “You Need To Calm Down” music video guest star Todrick Hall. The camera cut to her giving Hall a manicure backstage at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
“This is one of my favorite manis I’ve ever gotten,” Hall said as Swift added a clear top coat. Swift was painting Hall’s nails pink with a pink glitter design, though it was hard to make out exactly what it was — maybe a letter T? She was sporting her own bright purple glitter nails (though it’s not confirmed if she did them herself).
“I appreciate it. Give me a good review on Yelp,” she deadpanned, as he added, “Swift Nails is the place to go.”
Swift is no stranger to glam, but seeing her take her it into her own hands (no pun intended) is all kinds of fun — and even a bit inspiring. Time to work on our own DIY nail art skills.
