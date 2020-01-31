The prevailing message of Miss Americana is that an industry built a pop star who could please everyone, but what does that mean for the pop star herself? As we learn in the film, the only way for Swift to become her own person is to burn that image down and create something entirely new, and that is what she did when she decided to sue David Mueller. Ahead, we've detailed the timeline of Swift and Mueller's case, breaking down the alleged assault and the lawsuit's outcome from start to finish.