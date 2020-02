Amid those years, Swift’s career saw a lot of ebbs and flows: Miss Americana shows her openness about yearning for public validation, dealing with negative body image, and being politically vocal. While the candid and messy parts of her life are put on display, certain things — like her very public battle with Scooter Braun over her masters — are not mentioned. Still, the case of Swift and Mueller is a major jumping off point in what seems to give her strength to make larger decisions in the future. Swift recants the harsh messaging she received throughout the court case in Miss Americana. "Why didn't you scream? Why didn't you react quicker? Why didn't you stand further away from him?" she said. "I was so angry. I was angry that I had to be there, I was angry that this happens to women, I was angry that all the details had been twisted."