Since time immemorial (2005), The Bachelor has aired on Monday nights. But, this week, things are changing. During the week of February 3, the ABC powers that be are blessing fans with two Bachelor episodes in one week . That's double the dates. Double the drama. Double the chance that Victoria P. and Alayah will both be sent home so we can be done with that whole mess for good. The episodes will air on Monday and Wednesday. Ration your wine accordingly. Here's what you can expect and when you can expect it.