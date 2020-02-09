The Date Whose Girlfriend Was In A Coma

He was very tall, incredibly smart and hilarious (tick, tick, tick) and we bonded over our love of emo bands.
We went on around three dates over a month or so, and each time he tried to bring me back to his. I said no because I didn’t feel entirely comfortable around him, and when I didn’t hear from him for a few weeks, I assumed it was because I wouldn’t put out.
I messaged to ask how he was; his reply was aloof, so we left it at that.
One night at the bar, I went to show his Instagram account to a friend and realized he’d completely disappeared. There wasn’t a trace of him.
I searched his name and found him within seconds. The last picture he’d posted was of a woman’s hand in his; the caption was confusing. The woman had been very sick and in a coma for a while. She was making good progress, though, and Alex was extremely proud of her for how far she had come.
The woman was tagged, and I found out that she had been in a coma for the entire time we were dating. She was his girlfriend. I fell down a rabbit hole of snooping (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, you name it) and spotted his girlfriend mentioning that she didn’t recognize him at first, as he had started sporting a questionable beard for charity. He was rocking that beard when we were dating, so it all added up.
He messaged me a few months after his radio silence, saying that he could explain why he went MIA, but I didn’t respond. I thought he’d spin me a web of lies. Anyway, I already knew most of the truth…
*Name has been changed
