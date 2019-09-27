Beyond that, she notes that plenty of us, while using The Apps, are involved in any number of conversations at once. “Some of my clients will be talking to anywhere from three to 30 people at the same time,” she continues. “I think it can take some of the joy out of seeking out a partner if you have that much going on.” For her, five is the magic number. It lets you keep a few eggs in a few baskets without overwhelming you to the point of full-on yolk taste aversion. “You’re busy!” she says. “Spend your downtime on friends and hobbies, not the dating version of busy work!” Dating should still bring us some pleasure of the romantic variety, and treating flirtatious encounters like Excel spreadsheet entries is probably not the most joyful angle of approach.