Khloé Kardashian Is About To Revolutionize Denim

2016 was also the year that the duo first announced open casting with a campaign meant to act as a catalyst for the fashion industry to broaden its horizons. “With open casting, we’re able to give all women from anywhere in the world the opportunity to join the inclusivity movement and our #Good Squad — real women who celebrate and stand for the brand’s commitment to inclusivity, diversity, body positivity and female empowerment,” Khloé Kardashian explains. “Part of our mission is to show a diverse representation of all women in our campaigns. What better way to achieve that than to give our customers the chance to be cast?”