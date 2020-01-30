12:05 a.m. — Take a selfie with Elizabeth and Secretary Castro! My friend meets me mid-selfie line and hangs out with me on the side of the line. We previously worked together in the mayor’s office in Boston. Elizabeth and I part ways for now. Elizabeth is an incredibly thoughtful human being. After a trip when parting ways, it doesn’t matter that we’ll see each other again in 24 hours. As she starts to walk out, she pauses, turns around, walks back, and opens up her arms to give us each a big hug, thanks us for the work we’re putting in, and heads out. Unprompted. That’s just her. And they’re not the fake hugs you could do without — they’re the real ones that help re-energize and give you all the affirmation you need to stay strong and keep going. She’s one of us. She’s a brilliant human with a keen sense of purpose, centered on making people’s lives better. And I watch her fight for this every single day.