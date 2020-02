“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women,” Swift stated. Swift specifically calls out Blackburn for voting against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which protect women from domestic violence and date rape. "She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values,” Swift stated. While Swift tried to do what she could to implore voters to swing towards Blackburn’s competing candidate, Phil Bredesen, before midterms in 2018, Blackburn ultimately won the vote.