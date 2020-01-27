The 2020 Grammys have already proven itself as a parade of music’s biggest talent, from Billie Eilish to Ariana Grace and the Jonas Brothers. However, no Grammys performance promised more star-studded talent than that of breakout sensation Lil Nas X, who has collaborated with BTS, Diplo, and, most famously, Billy Ray Cyrus, among many others. Nas X was expected to bring his 2019 hit “Old Town Road” — and its many infamous remixes — to the Grammys stage at the Staples Center.
About two hours into the telecast, Nas X made his grand entrance — and didn’t disappoint.
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” performance began as it should: with the singer doing a solo rendition of his No. 1 song, surrounded by memorabilia of his success (like his Variety and Paper covers). Then, he walked out of the cozy intro living room into a spinning wheel of different vignettes. The first, starred his most hotly-awaited collaborators, BTS.
During Nas X’s BTS remix, the group sang their “Seoul Town Road,” singing, “Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the Seoul Town Road. I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more.” The updated lyrics are a nod to BTS’ home of South Korea and its capital, Seoul.
Ridin’ in style with @LilNasX and @BTS_twt. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2c7PcYTvF8— CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020
From there, Nas did another mini solo performance, rapping a few verses from his remix with Young Thug and Mason “Yodeling Kid” Ramsey (“Country money, I don't gotta do no chores I'm a menace. I got women tryna sneak me through their doors”). Following those bars, Nas X walked into a new room on the spinning Grammys set to find Diplo and Mason Ramsey himself. Ramsey took the appearance to drop his lines from his remix of “Old Town Road.” Keeping the country vibes, Billy Ray Cyrus then appeared to share his infamous feature on the original “Old Town Road” track.
Finally, Lil Nas X and his main guests — BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsay, and Billy Ray Cyrus — shared the stage for “Old Town Road's” ear-worm of a chorus.
You really had to see Lil Nas X's #GRAMMYs performance -- with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus and more! -- to believe it. Here's a bit of the magic: pic.twitter.com/VYb1DJSaPm— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 27, 2020
However, the show couldn’t stop there. When Nas X’s friends left the stage, veteran rapper Nas appeared to perform one last rendition of the chameleon song with Lis Nas X. “Big Nas and Lil Nas,” the OG Nas announced. “Nas and Nas X — let’s go.”
Do we smell yet another official Lil Nas X collaboration on the horizon?
