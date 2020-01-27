Billie Eilish & Her Lollipop Are Winning The Grammys

Imagine that you’re waiting to find out if you’ll win a Grammy. For specificity’s sake, let’s say it’s the Best Pop Solo Performance award at the 2020 Grammys. Would you be biting your nails? Praying to your god Beyoncé (à la Lizzo)?
Well, if you’re Billie Eilish, you would simply be enjoying a lollipop — and it would delight the internet the world over.
If you pay close attention to Eilish over the 2020 Grammys proceedings, you’ll notice she has a very close companion over the evening. No, we’re talking about her collaborator/brother Finneas (né Finneas Baird O'Connell), who has already won Producer of the Year. Instead, Eilish’s true Grammys BFF is her lolly, which she has been snacking on over the award show telecast.
It was even featured in the shot of Keith Urban and Cynthia Erivo announcing the Best Pop Solo award, which Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo were all up for (the latter took home the statue).
On a particularly heavy Grammys evening, viewers are happy to have the levity of Eilish’s lollipop to take in. One Twitter user simply said, “I like how Billie Eilish is eating a lollipop at the [Grammys],” while another wrote, “Fuck it. Billie Eilish lollipop.”
A particularly creative tweeter penned a short story, saying, “You’re at the Grammy Awards. Everyone is silently and tensely waiting for the winner’s name to be dropped. The only thing you hear is Billie Eilish biting her lollipop.”
i like how billie eilish is eating a lollipop at the grammy’s pic.twitter.com/G3LJiYCAGJ— carla (@cnpangan) January 27, 2020
Billie is at the Grammys and lovin’ it? #GRAMMYs #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/SD5wmNydsU— The StarDraft (@StarDraft_) January 27, 2020
youre at the grammy awards. everyone is silently and tensely waiting for the winner’s name to be dropped. the only thing you hear is billie eilish biting her lollipop. pic.twitter.com/KMw3YiYm89— dina (@piratebairdo) January 27, 2020
eternal mood is billie eilish just eating a fucking lollipop in the front row at the grammies— emo baby spice 💘 (@em0babyspice) January 27, 2020
This isn’t the first time Eilish has brought a lollipop to an awards show. Back in November 2019, a similar candy was the teen pop star’s plus-one for the American Music Awards. Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Eilish’s lollipop took a smiling photo during the event. Lipa clearly recognized she was in the presence of royalty (aka the lollipop).
Now we wait for Eilish to unveil her very own line of formal gala candy. Or, at the very least, let us know what her No. 1 lollipop flavor is.
