Get Excited: BTS Are Going To Rock The 2020 Grammys

They might not have received any nominations this year, but BTS will still be at the 2020 Grammys, making themselves known to even more potential fans. It took a while before the news was announced, but three days before the big show, the Recording Academy confirmed BTS as performers. But they're not taking the stage alone. BTS is going to be part of one of those big medleys the Grammys are so fond of. Excuse me, "Grammy Moments."
BTS will perform with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, "and other surprise guests" as part of "Old Town Road All-Stars." Ever since its initial release in December 2018, Lil Nas X's song has been remixed a number of times, including, most notably, with Cyrus. Their version topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record 19 weeks. The song was also remixed with RM from BTS in a version called "Old Town Road (Seoul Town Road Remix)."
While RM was the only member of the Korean septet featured on the remix, the whole gang is coming along for the Grammys performance. In addition to the announcement from the Recording Academy, Ariana Grande shared that BTS is on the scene. On January 22, she posted a behind-the-scenes picture from her Grammys rehearsal in which she posed with the group. She captioned the photo, "look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)." As Billboard notes, Suga (aka Yoongi) is not in the picture. It's unclear why he missed the photo op, but fans were definitely curious.
BTS have not received any Grammy nominations themselves, but in 2019, the art director Doohee Lee was nominated for a Grammy for Best Recording Package for work on the BTS album Love Yourself: Tear. That year the band did attend the awards show and presented the award for Best R&B Album to H.E.R. This year, BTS qualified for Grammys again for their album Map of the Soul: Persona, but did not receive any nominations, which was seen by many as more evidence that the Grammys are behind the times when it comes to recognizing non-Western musicians.
When the Grammys nominations came out, many fans noted their disappointment, but they weren't surprised and pledged to support the group even more vigorously. And now, it looks like BTS is also keeping things moving and keeping things positive with their performance at the award show. Even if the Academy did snub them.
