Beyoncé Went Total Pretty Woman For One Of The Biggest Pre-Grammys Parties

At this point, Beyoncé and the word Grammy aren't exactly strangers: the singer has collected a total of 70 nominations and 23 awards dating back to her work with Destiny’s Child. This year, Bey earned four nominations for her musical contributions to the live-action The Lion King and her Netflix film, Homecoming — and she celebrated early on Saturday night at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala with a cherry-red dress featuring a deep slit. She rounded out the look with a crystal-studded clutch and matching Louboutin heels.
Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, shared a photo of the look on Instagram. “Pretty Woman,” Akers wrote, confirming that the Valdrin Sahiti gown may have been inspired by the iconic floor-length, V-neck dress that Julia Roberts’ character Vivian wore in the 1990 rom-com.
Advertisement
Beyoncé wasn’t the only one rocking a bold look at the gala, though: her husband, Jay-Z, wore a cream white suit. The pair were likely at the event supporting their friend Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was accepting an award. But according to Just Jared, the couple also received a standing ovation and a shout-out from Clive Davis himself at the party. “We’re so happy you’ve never retired,” the producer said.
Beyoncé hasn’t been shying away from pushing the envelope with daring, eye-catching ensembles in 2020. Her Golden Globes gown, a custom Schiaparelli creation, featured ebullient gold sleeves, and she paired the dress with sheer black gloves and statement earrings.
On Sunday night, Beyoncé might nab wins including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Film. If she wins all four of her nominations, she will be tied with Alison Krauss for the most Grammys ever won by a woman.
Advertisement