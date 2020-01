Beyoncé Went Total Pretty Woman For One Of The Biggest Pre-Grammys Parties

At this point, Beyoncé and the word Grammy aren't exactly strangers: the singer has collected a total of 70 nominations and 23 awards dating back to her work with Destiny’s Child. This year, Bey earned four nominations for her musical contributions to the live-action The Lion King and her Netflix film, Homecoming — and she celebrated early on Saturday night at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala with a cherry-red dress featuring a deep slit. She rounded out the look with a crystal-studded clutch and matching Louboutin heels.