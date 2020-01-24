The Lunar New Year Is Fashion’s Favorite Holiday

Fashion’s finest are gearing up for the start of the Lunar New Year with a slew of collections designed to celebrate the Year of the Rat. Gucci, Adidas, and Aldo all individually teamed up with Disney to create Mickey Mouse-inspired collections for the occasion; Fendi created a capsule for the whole family — a family of Fendi-themed pandas, that is; and Mansur Gavriel gave its iconic bucket bag a festive twist by adding a red, hand-painted rat motif to the accessory for a limited time only. The offerings don’t end there, though. Not even close.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with the annual holiday, the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival, spans the 15-day period of the second new moon after the winter solstice. This year, celebrations will begin on January 25th and run until February 8th.
Since around 20% of the world celebrates the Lunar New Year, it’s no wonder that so many fashion brands dole out holiday-themed collections during this time of year. And with the kick-off just hours away, dozens of capsules, collaborations, and exclusive collections are coming out of the woodwork. Dover Street Market alone released 20 separate designer collaborations (including Nike, BAPE, AWAKE NY, and more) — all of which were inspired by the Year of the Rat. Prada, Off-White, and H&M also got in on the action, each releasing a dedicated drop of their own this week.
So to honor the start of the Lunar New Year, we went ahead and rounded up all of the best themed collections that are available to shop right now.
