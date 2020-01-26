Demi Lovato’s Dating Life Isn’t The Biggest Story Of Her 2020 Journey

It’s awards season, which gives fans the chance to see all of Hollywood’s finest dressed to the nines and strutting their stuff on the red carpet. But as nice as it is to see the celebs themselves, be honest, you're also looking out for whoever’s holding their hand when they're caught on the audience cam. Take, for example, Demi Lovato, who will be performing at the 2020 Grammys this year. That guarantees her attendance, but it's not likely she have someone special on her arm throughout the evening as Lovato isn't currently dating anyone. Sigh, I guess you'll just have to settle for her vulnerable new song and the sure-to-be riveting live performance (her first in two years) that comes with it.
Advertisement
The real focus of Lovato's appearance will be her return to the stage after her hospitalization for a drug overdose in July of 2018. Lovato explained, in a new interview with Apple Music's Beats 1, what it feels like to return to the music world on a platform as big as the Grammys.
"I feel really excited and I'm ready. I feel like I've been waiting for this moment for so long. And it's going to be hard not to like go on stage and just like word vomit everything, you know? Like I just want to go up there and tell my story," she said.
And while Lovato also has a love life, it's just not the focus right now. She is, by all accounts, single after her recent breakup. Back in December, People broke the news that the singer had split with her boyfriend Austin Wilson after dating for several months. “She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told the outlet.
The couple had initially made their relationship public back in November after Lovato shared a photo of herself with Wilson sharing a romantic embrace. The image has since been deleted from her Instagram account.
Prior to the reveal of that relationship, many Bachelor fans had hoped the rumors were true that Lovato and BiP alum Mike Johnson were dating. Shortly after Johnson was sent home on The Bachelorette, Lovato posted numerous Instagram stories playfully flirting with the fan favorite contestant, making comments like “Mike I accept your rose.” A source told People at the time that Lovato and Johnson were “talking privately a bit and hanging out,” though, unfortunately for shippers, nothing ever seemed to come out of it.
Advertisement
As it stands now, Lovato will be rocking the Grammys red carpet as a single lady — and taking the stage as a woman ready to take 2020 head on.
Related Content:
Advertisement