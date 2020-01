Demi Lovato’s Dating Life Isn’t The Biggest Story Of Her 2020 Journey

It’s awards season, which gives fans the chance to see all of Hollywood’s finest dressed to the nines and strutting their stuff on the red carpet. But as nice as it is to see the celebs themselves, be honest, you're also looking out for whoever’s holding their hand when they're caught on the audience cam. Take, for example, Demi Lovato, who will be performing at the 2020 Grammys this year. That guarantees her attendance, but it's not likely she have someone special on her arm throughout the evening as Lovato isn't currently dating anyone . Sigh, I guess you'll just have to settle for her vulnerable new song and the sure-to-be riveting live performance (her first in two years) that comes with it.