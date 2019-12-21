Demi Lovato Deleted Austin Wilson’s Photos On Insta, So It Seems Like They Aren’t Dating Anymore

While cuffing season may be in full swing for some, it looks like Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson are calling it quits. Both Lovato and Wilson have recently deleted photos they took together from their Instagram accounts, People reports. At least it's only Instagram — I bet they're glad they never made it TikTok official right now, and don’t have a couple’s version of “Old Town Road” to scrub from the internet.
The first public confirmation that the pair were dating came in early November, when Lovato shared an intimate photo of herself and Wilson hugging and kissing in front of a mirror. Lovato has since deleted that photo. Meanwhile, Wilson has also deleted his own photo of him hugging Lovato from behind with the caption, “My Love.” Refinery29 reached out to Lovato for comment.
Lovato and Wilson went on their first public date shortly after they posted the photos, looking cozy as they hiked hand in hand on November 17. Additionally, as early as last week, Lovato and Wilson were seen on a date at Disneyland. While it’s not clear what caused such a rapid decline, with Lovato recording new music, perhaps fans can look forward to answers in new songs.
Lovato appears to be using the breakup as a chance to refocus on herself. Whatever the circumstances of the breakup, Lovato fans can at least be assured that her No. 1 priority is living for herself.
"Over the past five years I've learned life is not worth living unless you're living for yourself. If you're trying to be someone you're not, or you're trying to please other people, it's not going to work out in the long run," she said to Teen Vogue. "If you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple. If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Be yourself and don't be afraid of what people think."
