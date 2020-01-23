Bachelor Nation Reacts To Tyler Gwozdz’s Sudden Death

On January 22, former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz died after being hospitalized following a suspected drug overdose, People confirmed Thursday. He was 29.
The reality star, who worked for the beverage company Spiked Seltzer, appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette, starring Hannah Brown. Weeks in, Gwozdz left the show abruptly and under mysterious circumstances, following rumors about his behavior posted to Reddit. At the time, Gwozdz told Refinery29 these were “baseless accusations” but that he and producers decided it was best for him to exit the show.
Now, Bachelor Nation is speaking out following the news of Gwozdz’s death. In a statement posted to Bachelor Nation’s official website, producers of the series wrote:
“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends.”
"My heart goes out to his family in this time,” Jed Wyatt, the winner of season 15, told Us Weekly. “Tyler was nothing but nice to me and a joy to be around.”
On his Instagram Story, Garrett Powell wrote over a photo of Gwozdz from the show:
"Such sad news. Prayers for his family and friends. He was a good friend and showed me and the other dudes nothing but respect. RIP Tyler."
Daron Blaylock, who shared a room with Gwozdz during their time on the show, told Us Weekly Gwozdz was “a good dude and the best bunk mate I had on the show.”
“[I] won’t forget waking up, looking down on the bottom bunk, hyped when he survived the solo date with Hannah,” Blaylock added. “He will be missed and all of my prayers go to his family."
Grant Eckel told Us Weekly that Gwozdz showed the rest of the contestants “nothing but respect” and was “a good friend to us all.”
This is a developing story.
