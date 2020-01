Bachelor Nation Reacts To Tyler Gwozdz’s Sudden Death

The reality star, who worked for the beverage company Spiked Seltzer , appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette, starring Hannah Brown. Weeks in, Gwozdz left the show abruptly and under mysterious circumstances, following rumors about his behavior posted to Reddit. At the time, Gwozdz told Refinery29 these were “baseless accusations” but that he and producers decided it was best for him to exit the show.