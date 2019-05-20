Bachelorette Dude Tyler G. Is Kinda The Jim Halpert Of The Boozy Seltzer World

Former Bachelorette star Derek Peth may look like Jim Halpert, but Hannah's Bachelorette contestant Tyler G. has a lot in common with The Office character's career. Looking at Tyler G.'s Instagram, he's basically the Jim Halpert of the alcoholic seltzer world. That is to say, he's a beer salesman — which Jim would probably have loved to sell instead of paper, to be honest.
Most of Tyler's posts are about Spiked Seltzer, a company he worked at for nearly three years, according to his LinkedIn. After leaving Spiked Seltzer he went on to Anheuser Busch before eventually returning to school to get his psychology degree, per his ABC bio. Tyler only has 44 posts on Instagram, but it makes sense that many of them are Spiked Seltzer related since he was all about that salesman life.
It was the first job of his that he was truly passionate about, he said in an interview with Shared Spirits. "Sometimes I can’t believe how lucky I was to be able to grow a brand with such a cool team," he said.
He became involved with the company after getting out of a finance career that just didn't suit him. He was Spiked Seltzer's third employee. That sort of makes the beverage company a lot like Jim Halpert's sports startup Athlead. Tyler had the passion for his new job that season 9 Jim had, with the sales skills of earlier-seasons Jim. Also, he had the signature flippy Jim Halpert 'do for a minute there:
But that's not all Tyler has in common with the TV show character. His ABC bio reveals that Tyler is a chill dude who is not a lot like the other contestants.
Tyler's bio says "a very laid-back guy with a go-with-the-flow kind of attitude. He avoids clubs at all costs and would much rather spend time reading, going to Soul Cycle or relaxing on his boat." Soul Cycle may not be quite as up Jim's alley, but he was definitely an avid biker and would not be caught dead in a club.
Don't expect him to be shilling anything other than Spiked Seltzer on the timeline, because that doesn't seem to be his jam. (Yet, but who knows? The Insta sponsorship deals are hard to say no to.)
In a sea of men who can sometimes be there for the wrong reasons, Tyler could be the Jim Halpert to Hannah B.'s Pam. After all, Tyler just wants to find "his equal match … [who] isn't afraid to lay it all out on the table and is one that can make him laugh." And hopefully she's into seltzer that gets people tipsy, because Tyler's got some connections.
