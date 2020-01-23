Bachelor Nation Reacts To Tyler Gwozdz’s Sudden Death

"This is what Tyler said after receiving some backlash on social media: 'The Internet is an amazing tool and can be used to create all sorts of good in the world, but I think it’s important that we address the reality of the situation. Anybody can say anything they want about anybody they want. Period, I am more than happy to take the slings and arrows of the internet world if it can help save one young person from experiencing what my family and I are currently battling. If you are lost, message me. I’m here for you. Reach out. There is love in this world.' Speak love and be kind, it could make a bigger impact than you know."