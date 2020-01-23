Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Reportedly Dead At 29

People has confirmed that Tyler Gwozdz, a Bachelorette contestant from Hannah Brown's season, has died at the age of 29 after being hospitalized for a suspected overdose. According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Office database, he passed away on January 22.
On Monday, January 13 a 9-11 call was made to the Boca Raton PD for a suspected OD that the caller suggested was from heroin, TMZ reports, though the exact cause of death is still unconfirmed. Refinery29 has reached out to the forensic investigator at the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Office for comment.
Gwozdz abruptly left Brown's season during the third episode without explanation, but later told Refinery29 that it "was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made."
However, many believed it was to do with accusations of misogynistic behavior made on Reddit.
"The Internet is an amazing tool and can be used to create all sorts of good in the world, but I think it’s important that we address the reality of the situation. Anybody can say anything they want about anybody they want. Period," he continued. "It’s having a shocking effect on the younger generation, ESPECIALLY young women. Girls are about twice as likely as boys to be victims of cyberbullying, and bullying victims are 2 to 9 times more likely to consider committing suicide. Please think about what you post. I am more than happy to take the slings and arrows of the internet world if it can help save one young person from experiencing what my family and I are currently battling. If you are lost, message me. I’m here for you. Reach out. There is love in this world."
Reps for ABC and Brown did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
