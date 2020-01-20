Get The Champagne Ready: The Bachelor Is On During MLK Weekend

We hope you enjoyed your three-day MLK weekend, but if you’re wondering if you’ll have to find entertainment elsewhere when it comes to The Bachelor season 24, fear not! It is regularly scheduled programming for tonight on ABC.
As for what you can expect, we hope you brought your own bottle of champagne.
Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor is expected to feature everything from the week three trailer, including a surprise return of Demi Burnett, a pillow fight challenge, more members of the house dunking on Alayah Benavidez, and a riveting conclusion (or not) to “Champagne-Gate.” Someone is not being genuine with Peter Weber, and he is determined to find out who it is.
Demi, in case you forgot, was originally a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where she dated former fiancé Kristian Haggerty. Her presence in the house is not to join the cast again (unlike the endless Hannah Brown teasers), but instead to host whatever this pillow fight challenge is going to be for one-on-one time with Peter.
Unfortunately, the pillow fight challenge is already looking to turn into a full-on brawl thanks to Champagne-Gate. To recap: Hannah Ann Sluss opened a special bottle of champagne that Kelsey Weier brought from home, Kelsey confronted Hannah Ann by saying she knew it was special and that it wasn't hers and that she opened it anyway. Peter tries to cheer Kelsey up and she winds up with champagne all over her face, so maybe she’s going to take her anger out on Hannah Ann in the pillow fight.
Finally, based on some confessionals in the week three trailer, it appears that everybody is mad at Alayah, especially Victoria Paul, for...reasons? Peter said he knows someone in the house is being dishonest. Does this mean that Alayah might still have a boyfriend at home?
Find out tonight on The Bachelor, which airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
