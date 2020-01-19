Clark tries to keep the affluent, panicking passengers, calm, while Matt Spencer (played by Veep and The Office alum Zach Woods), Avenue 5’s head of customer relations makes them even more irate by telling everyone they can feel worried “if they want to be.” Clients are injured, some are dead, Judd is deflecting all blame and trying to contact NASA to see if they’ll provide aid, and nobody knows whether or not they’ll make it out alive.