Don’t Miss The SAG Awards! Here’s How To Watch

Award show season is upon us. Well, it has been for a little while, but for film and television, this is when it starts to get good. Nearly every weekend over the next month has a major awards show, which means dramatic (or not so dramatic) reveals, gorgeous gowns on the red carpet, and getting into your coziest clothes to watch every moment. This weekend, it's the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Performers and creators from both film and television will gather to see who out of the stiff competition will walk away with an award.
The SAG Awards are unlike other award shows in one major way. Instead of thousands of voting members in an association or the Academy deciding the fates of films and shows, the winners are chosen by fellow actors, specifically members of the SAG-AFTRA guild. It is about actors recognizing fellow actors. This year, Leonardo DiCaprio will be presenting Robert De Niro with a Life Achievement Award. There were so many good films and TV series this year, some of which were shockingly left out of the nomination list, we don't know how actors are expected to choose.
Historically, it is also the most accurate predictor for the Academy Awards. Winners here will likely get the Oscar as well. So, if you want a peek at who will probably take home an Oscar, you won't want to miss the SAG Awards.
When are the SAG Awards?
The SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel are the SAG Awards on?
If you want to watch the SAG Awards live on television, you can tune in on either TNT or TBS, where it will be simultaneously broadcast. If you are watching internationally, the awards will be broadcast via affiliate networks in more than 100 countries around the world.
Where can you livestream the SAG Awards?
To stream the SAG Awards live, TNT and TBS subscribers can watch using the networks' websites. You'll also be able to stream the show with a variety of live TV app add-ons, such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.
What time does the SAG Awards red carpet begin and how can you stream it?
If you want to catch every moment of the SAG Awards from the red carpet to the end of the ceremony, you can watch red carpet coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, according to the SAG Awards website. You can also stream it live on TNT or TBS on Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The live pre-show, People, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards will also be available to stream directly from the SAG Awards' website in addition to People, EW, and TNT's websites, as well as their Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
