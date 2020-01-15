Kylie Jenner’s Assistant Spills The Tea On Why She Actually Quit

What will the 27-year-old be doing now that she's no longer in Jenner's employment? Pursuing a career as an Instagram influencer, according to the source. And with over 900,000 followers on the social media platform, Villarroel is on the right path. Plus, she can rely on Jenner to give her some solid professional advice: The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is the most prominent influencer in the digital space right now.