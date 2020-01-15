Kylie Jenner’s Assistant Spills The Tea On Why She Actually Quit

Kylie Jenner is a very busy woman. From running her multi-million dollar beauty empire (which includes an extensive cosmetics line as well as a skincare brand) to raising a vivacious toddler with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, the businesswoman has a lot on her plate.
Now, Jenner might be in the market for someone other than super momager Kris to help her keep things afloat now that her assistant has officially stepped away from the company.
Rumors have been swirling about what may have led to the latest vacancy on Jenner’s team, but let the beauty mogul’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel assure you: There’s no drama there. Villarroel, who worked closely with Jenner for the last five years, took to Instagram today to reveal that the two of them had agreed to part ways professionally in early 2019.
“I worked with Kylie for 5 years and she became one of my closest friends,” Villarroel wrote on her Instagram story. “We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago!
Thankfully, their relationship hasn’t suffered from the split. If anything, it’s the exact opposite because she and her former boss are even closer than before. “She’s still one of my best friends,” Villarroel's post continued. “Our relationship has only gotten stronger.”
Their relationship goes all the way back to 2014, when Villarroel first encountered Jenner as an intern for Jenner Communications. After interning for the company for three months, Villarroel moved to Spain. She later reconnected with the brand and moved back to California when she was hired as Jenner's house manager, ultimately working her way up to executive assistant.
As the reality star's executive assistant, Villarroel saw Jenner through some of the biggest professional and personal developments of her life; she was was there for the birth of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin as well as the actual birth of baby Stormi.
"Kylie doesn’t have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive," a source shared with Us Weekly.
What will the 27-year-old be doing now that she's no longer in Jenner's employment? Pursuing a career as an Instagram influencer, according to the source. And with over 900,000 followers on the social media platform, Villarroel is on the right path. Plus, she can rely on Jenner to give her some solid professional advice: The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is the most prominent influencer in the digital space right now.
The stars really aligned here — Villarroel really couldn't have chosen a better mentor.
