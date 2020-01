In the ongoing circus that is the college admissions scandal , a new and equally chaotic element has plagued the upcoming trial of Lori Loughlin and other parents involved in "Operation Varsity Blues." Loughlin, who pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, bribery, and money laundering , has been the poster child of the case for some time, following Felicity Huffman's 11-day prison stint. In exchange for getting her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose admitted to the University of Southern California, Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli seem to continue scouring the earth for new defense tactics ahead of trial . In the latest episode of this ongoing drama, Loughlin is being accused of withholding evidence from federal prosecutors on the case — and it's no coincidence that these accusations come just days before Loughlin's next court date.