Any fan who is still holding out hope that Hannah is the person that Peter's mom is begging him to not let go of in last week's season-long preview should hold on tightly to that moment. Not only did Peter say he wanted to kiss her, but he admitted that he did still have feelings — which he tried to justify as "normal" because it just hadn't been that long since they broke up. Um, anyone who's ever seen a rom-com can predict this ending. Those feelings are still there because you still love her, man! At least, that's how it would go in the movies.